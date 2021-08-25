Cyclone Protocol (CYC) Market Cap Reaches $9.47 Million

Cyclone Protocol (CURRENCY:CYC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. Cyclone Protocol has a total market cap of $9.47 million and $1.20 million worth of Cyclone Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cyclone Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $690.83 or 0.01414028 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cyclone Protocol has traded down 11.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001396 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 66.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.09 or 0.00067723 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00007302 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000026 BTC.

About Cyclone Protocol

Cyclone Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Cyclone Protocol’s total supply is 13,713 coins. Cyclone Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cycloneprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “There is no longer a functional website for this crypto currency – although the coin has 33 million total units to be mined by proof of work and X11. “

Cyclone Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cyclone Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cyclone Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cyclone Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

