Dai Achieves Market Cap of $6.06 Billion (DAI)

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. Dai has a market cap of $6.06 billion and approximately $454.35 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dai coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dai has traded 0% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Dai alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.07 or 0.00054429 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003050 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00014659 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.43 or 0.00053082 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $372.24 or 0.00777104 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.61 or 0.00099382 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001940 BTC.

Dai Coin Profile

Dai (CRYPTO:DAI) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 6,056,251,734 coins and its circulating supply is 6,056,251,245 coins. Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Dai is medium.com/@MakerDAO . Dai’s official website is www.makerdao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi Collateral Dai (DAI) is a multi collateral-backed cryptocurrency. It was created by the Maker, a smart contract platform on the Ethereum blockchain, to enable anyone to leverage their Ethereum assets and generate MCD tokens on the Maker Platform. Once generated, MCD can be used in the same manner as any other cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Dai

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.