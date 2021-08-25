Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $323.99

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $323.99 and last traded at $319.16, with a volume of 15922 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $320.65.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DHR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $334.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Danaher has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $310.93.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $288.76. The firm has a market cap of $228.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 17.68%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.00, for a total value of $3,492,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Teri List sold 4,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total transaction of $1,160,194.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,321,896.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 57,025 shares of company stock worth $16,600,153. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. bought a new stake in Danaher in the second quarter worth $1,322,000. Mariner LLC increased its position in Danaher by 6.1% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 238,511 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $64,008,000 after acquiring an additional 13,666 shares during the last quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Danaher during the second quarter valued at $362,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its position in Danaher by 3.6% during the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,427 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors increased its position in Danaher by 3.9% during the second quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 20,509 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,504,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

