DAOBet (BET) Trading 37.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

DAOBet (CURRENCY:BET) traded up 7.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 25th. One DAOBet coin can now be bought for about $0.0381 or 0.00000078 BTC on popular exchanges. DAOBet has a market capitalization of $6.38 million and $1,396.00 worth of DAOBet was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DAOBet has traded up 37.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48,897.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $646.14 or 0.01321410 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.61 or 0.00336641 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.59 or 0.00160718 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001217 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002879 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000019 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DAOBet Profile

DAOBet (BET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2013. DAOBet’s total supply is 167,270,821 coins. DAOBet’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin . DAOBet’s official message board is dao.casino/blog . DAOBet’s official website is daobet.org

Buying and Selling DAOBet

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOBet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAOBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

