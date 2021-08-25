Dash Acquisitions Inc. Acquires 1,465 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Dash Acquisitions Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,202 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the quarter. Fidelity National Information Services comprises approximately 2.6% of Dash Acquisitions Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Dash Acquisitions Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $4,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 26.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 54,640 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,683,000 after purchasing an additional 11,529 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 4.0% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 50,016 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 8.2% in the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 432,637 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $60,833,000 after purchasing an additional 32,947 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.4% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,459,143 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $345,389,000 after purchasing an additional 79,987 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 32.2% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,850,324 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $260,174,000 after purchasing an additional 450,350 shares during the period. 80.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

FIS stock remained flat at $$130.01 during trading on Wednesday. 3,778,625 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,399,830. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.17 and a 12 month high of $156.73. The company has a market capitalization of $80.31 billion, a PE ratio of 928.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $141.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is 28.57%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $194.00 to $178.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Fidelity National Information Services from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fidelity National Information Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.93.

In other news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 17,800 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total transaction of $2,580,110.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,725,784.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 2,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $134.05 per share, for a total transaction of $297,859.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

Read More: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.