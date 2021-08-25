Dash Acquisitions Inc. Buys 4,163 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Dash Acquisitions Inc. raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,294 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,163 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories accounts for approximately 4.1% of Dash Acquisitions Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Dash Acquisitions Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $7,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 56,050 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $6,498,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. VeraBank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 23,104 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 371 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 645 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BFT Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC now owns 5,334 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 67.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ABT traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $124.74. 4,346,924 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,490,691. The company has a market cap of $221.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $100.34 and a one year high of $128.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $119.11.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ABT. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (down previously from $138.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Cowen increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.82.

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 14,500 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,812,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,785,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Sammy Karam sold 8,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $980,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 48,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,910,308. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

