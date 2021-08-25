Dash Acquisitions Inc. Purchases New Stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB)

Dash Acquisitions Inc. purchased a new stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 16,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GAB. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,988,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 12.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,778,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,126,000 after purchasing an additional 191,958 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 128.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 279,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 157,177 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust during the second quarter worth $522,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust during the first quarter worth $352,000. 5.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GAB stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.81. 685,657 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 651,087. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.78. The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $7.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.81%.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

