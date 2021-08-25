Datum Market Cap Hits $1.85 Million (DAT)

Datum (CURRENCY:DAT) traded down 7.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 25th. One Datum coin can now be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Datum has a total market capitalization of $1.85 million and approximately $24,935.00 worth of Datum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Datum has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Datum alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.79 or 0.00054266 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003073 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00014610 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.67 or 0.00051912 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $369.15 or 0.00776735 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.05 or 0.00099007 BTC.

Datum Coin Profile

Datum (DAT) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 9th, 2017. Datum’s total supply is 2,653,841,598 coins and its circulating supply is 1,457,966,673 coins. The Reddit community for Datum is https://reddit.com/r/datumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Datum’s official Twitter account is @datumnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Datum is datum.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Datum network will provide a way to monetize data, enabling anyone to buy or sell stored information while enforcing data usage rules set by the owner of the data at hand. The Datum network allows anyone to store structured data in a decentralized manner, through the use of smart contract technology. Datum (DAT) is an Ethereum-based utility token that will allow users to buy and sell data. The Datum token can also be exchanged for certain privileges on the Datum network, like the ability to participate in the data market and register as the storage node. “

Datum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Datum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Datum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.