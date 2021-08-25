Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Davide Campari Milano SpA is engaged in the beverage industry, which has spirits, wines and soft drinks segments. It products includes Aperol, Appleton Estate, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey and Grand Marnier. Davide Campari Milano SpA headquartered in Milan, Italy. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on DVDCF. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Davide Campari-Milano from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. upgraded shares of Davide Campari-Milano from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Davide Campari-Milano currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.15.

DVDCF opened at $13.80 on Monday. Davide Campari-Milano has a twelve month low of $10.25 and a twelve month high of $14.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.65. The firm has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.00 and a beta of 0.86.

Davide Campari-Milano NV is a holding company, which engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm operates through its geographic segments: the Americas; Southern Europe; Middle East and Africa; Northern, Central and Eastern Europe; Asia-Pacific. Its product offerings include aperitifs, vodka, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, liqueurs, and sparkling and still wines under internation brands which include Campari, Aperol, Sky Vodka, Wild Turkey, Appleton Estate, Grand Marnier, and Wray and Nephew.

