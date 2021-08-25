Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) Given a €175.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) received a €175.00 ($205.88) target price from analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target suggests a potential upside of 40.28% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on DHER. Berenberg Bank set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €185.00 ($217.65) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Bank of America set a €180.00 ($211.76) target price on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €170.00 ($200.00) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Delivery Hero presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €162.82 ($191.55).

Shares of Delivery Hero stock opened at €124.75 ($146.76) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $31.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.81. Delivery Hero has a 12-month low of €85.24 ($100.28) and a 12-month high of €145.40 ($171.06). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 269.13, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €119.20.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

