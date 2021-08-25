Delivery Hero SE (ETR:DHER) Receives €162.82 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Delivery Hero SE (ETR:DHER) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €162.82 ($191.55).

DHER has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Independent Research set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on Delivery Hero in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €180.00 ($211.76) price target on Delivery Hero in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €185.00 ($217.65) price target on Delivery Hero in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of DHER traded up €6.70 ($7.88) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching €124.75 ($146.76). The company had a trading volume of 596,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,556. Delivery Hero has a 52-week low of €85.24 ($100.28) and a 52-week high of €145.40 ($171.06). The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 269.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.08 billion and a PE ratio of -17.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €119.20.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

