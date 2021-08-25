Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Insider Sells $126,230.68 in Stock

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) insider Carole Ho sold 2,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.58, for a total value of $126,230.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
DNLI stock opened at $52.38 on Wednesday. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a one year low of $29.94 and a one year high of $93.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.62 and a beta of 1.89.
Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.14). Denali Therapeutics had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 5.31%. The firm had revenue of $22.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.92 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 292.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on DNLI. UBS Group started coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.63.
Denali Therapeutics Company Profile
Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.
See Also: retirement calculator
Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.