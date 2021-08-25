Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Insider Sells $126,230.68 in Stock

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) insider Carole Ho sold 2,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.58, for a total value of $126,230.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

DNLI stock opened at $52.38 on Wednesday. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a one year low of $29.94 and a one year high of $93.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.62 and a beta of 1.89.

Get Denali Therapeutics alerts:

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.14). Denali Therapeutics had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 5.31%. The firm had revenue of $22.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.92 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 292.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Denali Therapeutics by 16.6% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 15,147,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,179,000 after buying an additional 2,152,416 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,957,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,802,000 after acquiring an additional 555,243 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 549.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 645,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,672,000 after acquiring an additional 546,481 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,036,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,906,000 after purchasing an additional 471,589 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 1,339.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 383,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,087,000 after purchasing an additional 356,912 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.24% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DNLI. UBS Group started coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.63.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

See Also: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.