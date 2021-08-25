Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $78.79.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Denbury from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $78.75 in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Denbury from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Denbury from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Denbury in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on shares of Denbury in a report on Friday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Denbury during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,517,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Denbury by 685.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 203,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,722,000 after acquiring an additional 177,157 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Denbury in the first quarter worth $2,715,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Denbury in the first quarter valued at $6,479,000. Finally, Aegon Asset Management UK PLC purchased a new stake in Denbury during the second quarter valued at about $3,313,000. Institutional investors own 94.15% of the company’s stock.

DEN opened at $69.38 on Wednesday. Denbury has a fifty-two week low of $15.43 and a fifty-two week high of $81.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.12. Denbury had a negative return on equity of 70.74% and a negative net margin of 106.78%. Equities research analysts predict that Denbury will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Denbury

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

