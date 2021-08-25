Dennis Lyandres Sells 7,316 Shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) Stock

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) CRO Dennis Lyandres sold 7,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total transaction of $638,247.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

PCOR opened at $87.48 on Wednesday. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.96 and a twelve month high of $108.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.73. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. William Blair started coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.86.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PCOR. ICONIQ Capital LLC acquired a new position in Procore Technologies during the second quarter worth about $4,477,828,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Procore Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $495,751,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Procore Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $157,477,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Procore Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,909,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new position in Procore Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Procore Technologies Company Profile

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products. The company enables stakeholders in the construction industry, such as owners, general contractors, specialty contractors, architects, and engineers, to collaborate on construction projects.

