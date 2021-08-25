Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms Hold Rating for Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY)

Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

HRGLY has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Get Hargreaves Lansdown alerts:

Shares of HRGLY opened at $43.21 on Monday. Hargreaves Lansdown has a twelve month low of $35.73 and a twelve month high of $51.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.95.

Hargreaves Lansdown Plc engages in the provision of investment products and services, financial planning and advice. It operates through the following divisions: Vantage, Discretionary/Managed and Third Party/Other Services. The Vantage division offers activities relating to direct to private investor platform.

Read More: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.