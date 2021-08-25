Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Sold by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $971,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 42.0% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 208.8% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 12,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 8,727 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Diageo by 5.2% in the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 181,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,808,000 after acquiring an additional 9,024 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC lifted its holdings in Diageo by 5.6% in the first quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 29,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Diageo by 1.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 133,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. 9.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DEO opened at $193.56 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.53. The company has a market capitalization of $113.18 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.60. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $127.12 and a twelve month high of $202.35.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $2.4803 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.53. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.64%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DEO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.12.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

