Diamond (DMD) Reaches Market Capitalization of $10.87 Million

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. One Diamond coin can currently be bought for about $3.00 or 0.00006160 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Diamond has traded 9.6% higher against the dollar. Diamond has a total market cap of $10.87 million and $43,794.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Diamond alerts:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001904 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 36.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000067 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.24 or 0.00060042 BTC.

About Diamond

Diamond (CRYPTO:DMD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,623,677 coins. The official website for Diamond is bit.diamonds . Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Buying and Selling Diamond

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Diamond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.