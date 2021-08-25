Digitex Market Capitalization Tops $3.48 Million (DGTX)

Digitex (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded 8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. One Digitex coin can currently be bought for about $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Digitex has traded 10.6% lower against the dollar. Digitex has a market capitalization of $3.48 million and approximately $1.93 million worth of Digitex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.85 or 0.00054196 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003082 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00014631 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.03 or 0.00052464 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $371.20 or 0.00778115 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.65 or 0.00099882 BTC.

Digitex Coin Profile

Digitex is a coin. It launched on January 15th, 2018. Digitex’s total supply is 1,590,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 coins. Digitex’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

Buying and Selling Digitex

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digitex using one of the exchanges listed above.

