DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) Shares Purchased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 683,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,029 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in DMC Global were worth $38,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BOOM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in DMC Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,816,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DMC Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $510,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DMC Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. 86.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ BOOM opened at $39.07 on Wednesday. DMC Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.54 and a 1-year high of $70.00. The stock has a market cap of $731.78 million, a P/E ratio of 226.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.75.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $65.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.48 million. DMC Global had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 1.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that DMC Global Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BOOM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DMC Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on DMC Global from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

About DMC Global

DMC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of technical products and services in the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces explosion-welded clad metal plates for the construction of corrosion resistant industrial processing equipment and specialized transition joints.

