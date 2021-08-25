Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 65,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 383 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $6,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 320.1% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 41.4% in the second quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 100,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,005,000 after acquiring an additional 29,415 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 16,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

DLTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. TheStreet raised Dollar Tree from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. lowered their price target on Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.29.

In related news, insider Richard L. Mcneely sold 7,635 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.16, for a total value of $772,356.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 497 shares in the company, valued at $50,276.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Gregory M. Bridgeford purchased 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $99.02 per share, for a total transaction of $505,002.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,018.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DLTR opened at $105.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $24.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $99.97. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.41 and a 52 week high of $120.37.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

Read More: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.