Domo (DOMO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 26th. Analysts expect Domo to post earnings of ($0.64) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $60.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.65) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Domo to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of DOMO stock opened at $95.70 on Wednesday. Domo has a 12 month low of $31.01 and a 12 month high of $95.88. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of -36.81 and a beta of 2.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.55.

In other Domo news, Director Dana L. Evan sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.70, for a total value of $78,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,172,315.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 7,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.18, for a total value of $604,557.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,082 shares of company stock worth $1,039,850. 14.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Domo stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 842,151 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,976 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.66% of Domo worth $68,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 58.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DOMO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Domo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a C$100.00 target price on shares of Domo in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Domo from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Domo from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Domo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

About Domo

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

