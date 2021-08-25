DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Insider Keith Yandell Sells 10,384 Shares

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) insider Keith Yandell sold 10,384 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.05, for a total transaction of $1,890,407.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Keith Yandell also recently made the following trade(s):

Get DoorDash alerts:

On Friday, August 20th, Keith Yandell sold 11,301 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.98, for a total transaction of $2,079,157.98.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Keith Yandell sold 27,035 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.03, for a total transaction of $4,921,181.05.

On Monday, June 14th, Keith Yandell sold 47,036 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.34, for a total transaction of $7,447,680.24.

On Monday, June 7th, Keith Yandell sold 57,572 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.28, for a total transaction of $8,076,200.16.

DASH opened at $187.45 on Wednesday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.13 and a 1-year high of $256.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $179.84.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DASH. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,344,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,754,000. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,184,000. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,293,000. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the 1st quarter worth approximately $843,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DASH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $160.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Gordon Haskett started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $206.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Truist Securities raised shares of DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.80.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.