DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $184.08, but opened at $177.73. DoorDash shares last traded at $181.63, with a volume of 35,524 shares changing hands.

Specifically, Director Stanley Tang sold 40,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.78, for a total value of $5,751,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 80,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.91, for a total transaction of $11,112,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,112,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,768,564 shares of company stock valued at $2,278,788,097. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of DoorDash from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.80.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.84. The stock has a market cap of $63.35 billion and a P/E ratio of -25.37.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in DoorDash by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,736,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in DoorDash during the 1st quarter worth about $230,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in DoorDash during the 1st quarter worth about $793,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in DoorDash during the 1st quarter worth about $944,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth about $1,344,000. Institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

