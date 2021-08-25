DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) Shares Gap Down to $3.87

DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.87, but opened at $3.77. DouYu International shares last traded at $3.74, with a volume of 76,610 shares changing hands.

DOYU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on DouYu International in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.71.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.03.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.01). DouYu International had a negative net margin of 3.53% and a negative return on equity of 4.69%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. DouYu International’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that DouYu International Holdings Limited will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DOYU. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in DouYu International by 324.4% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 3,573,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,203,000 after buying an additional 2,731,657 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its stake in DouYu International by 209.4% in the first quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 3,293,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,283,000 after buying an additional 2,228,745 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in DouYu International by 191.0% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,484,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,868,000 after buying an additional 1,630,913 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in DouYu International by 46.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,787,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,747,000 after buying an additional 1,524,758 shares during the period. Finally, Islet Management LP acquired a new position in DouYu International in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,890,000. 30.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DouYu International Company Profile (NASDAQ:DOYU)

DouYu International Holdings Ltd. develops and operates game-centric live streaming platform in China, both on personal computer and mobile apps. The company was founded by Shaojie Chen and Wenming Zhang on April 3, 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

