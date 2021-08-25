Dupont Capital Management Corp Acquires New Holdings in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Black Hills by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 7,752 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Black Hills by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after buying an additional 7,893 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Black Hills by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 951,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,498,000 after buying an additional 65,186 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Black Hills by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 988,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,972,000 after buying an additional 42,389 shares during the period. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Black Hills during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,629,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Black Hills alerts:

Shares of BKH opened at $70.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.53. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Black Hills Co. has a 12-month low of $51.97 and a 12-month high of $72.78.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Black Hills had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 8.73%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Black Hills Co. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $0.565 dividend. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.59%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Black Hills from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Black Hills from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Black Hills presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.17.

In other news, SVP Stuart A. Wevik sold 1,000 shares of Black Hills stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,593,130. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stuart A. Wevik sold 2,000 shares of Black Hills stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total transaction of $137,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,759 shares in the company, valued at $1,696,981.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,000 shares of company stock worth $274,080. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.

Featured Article: Systematic Risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH).

Receive News & Ratings for Black Hills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Hills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.