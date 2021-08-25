Dupont Capital Management Corp Grows Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 183.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,595 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,562 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $553,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kellogg during the first quarter worth approximately $1,201,000. Factorial Partners LLC grew its stake in Kellogg by 6,664.9% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,658,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000,000 after buying an additional 2,619,300 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA grew its stake in Kellogg by 115.3% during the first quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 63,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,992,000 after buying an additional 33,772 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC grew its stake in Kellogg by 3.5% during the first quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 89,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,691,000 after buying an additional 3,045 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Kellogg by 48.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,551,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,241,000 after buying an additional 507,255 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on K shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Kellogg from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Kellogg from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Kellogg to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Kellogg from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Kellogg presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.11.

Shares of NYSE:K opened at $64.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.65. Kellogg has a 1-year low of $56.61 and a 1-year high of $71.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 37.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.15%.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.83, for a total value of $5,319,209.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 59,465,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,795,661,673.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total transaction of $5,531,578.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 499,997 shares of company stock valued at $32,311,472 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

