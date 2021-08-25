Dupont Capital Management Corp Grows Stock Holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI)

Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) by 197.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 131,191 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,012 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BDSI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 412.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 171,494 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 138,042 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 475,700 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after buying an additional 32,645 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,430,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, HealthInvest Partners AB raised its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB now owns 2,000,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,820,000 after buying an additional 425,000 shares during the period. 61.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BDSI has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from $7.00 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th.

BioDelivery Sciences International stock opened at $3.76 on Wednesday. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.04 and a fifty-two week high of $4.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.67. The firm has a market cap of $370.73 million, a P/E ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.71.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. BioDelivery Sciences International had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 31.75%. As a group, research analysts predict that BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of new applications of approved therapeutics to address important unmet medical needs. Its products include Symproic and Belbuca. The company was founded on January 6, 1997 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

