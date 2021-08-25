Dupont Capital Management Corp Makes New $490,000 Investment in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its position in Beam Therapeutics by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 143,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,518,000 after buying an additional 14,189 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $1,781,000. Bellevue Group AG increased its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 42.8% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 566,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,368,000 after purchasing an additional 170,000 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $298,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 152.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Beam Therapeutics stock opened at $107.35 on Wednesday. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.24 and a 12-month high of $138.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.18. The company has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of -15.42 and a beta of 1.01.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.49). Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,698,870.50% and a negative return on equity of 94.82%. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.69) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BEAM shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Beam Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Beam Therapeutics from $114.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Beam Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.80.

In other news, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 78,580 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.35, for a total transaction of $8,435,563.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,240,656.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John M. Evans sold 20,000 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.49, for a total value of $1,989,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 213,239 shares of company stock worth $23,224,303 over the last three months. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

