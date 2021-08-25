Dupont Capital Management Corp Makes New $504,000 Investment in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNXC. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Concentrix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,343,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Concentrix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,576,000. Texas Permanent School Fund purchased a new stake in Concentrix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,990,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Concentrix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,281,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new stake in Concentrix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,383,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CNXC shares. Barrington Research began coverage on Concentrix in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $182.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Concentrix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.75.

In other Concentrix news, Director Dennis Polk sold 7,000 shares of Concentrix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.21, for a total value of $1,135,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,366,555.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Richard Rosso sold 3,000 shares of Concentrix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total value of $484,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,539,619.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,234,960. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CNXC stock opened at $164.21 on Wednesday. Concentrix Co. has a twelve month low of $80.00 and a twelve month high of $169.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $8.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $161.04.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 22nd. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Concentrix Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Concentrix Company Profile

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

