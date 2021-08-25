Dupont Capital Management Corp Purchases 3,434 Shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)

Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,485 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,434 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Delek US were worth $573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,558,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $77,504,000 after buying an additional 910,469 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new position in Delek US in the 1st quarter worth $36,807,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Delek US by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,005,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,900,000 after purchasing an additional 93,906 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Delek US by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 913,985 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,907,000 after purchasing an additional 84,795 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Delek US by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 822,272 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,908,000 after purchasing an additional 252,499 shares during the period. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Delek US alerts:

DK opened at $16.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 2.10. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.92 and a 12 month high of $27.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.28.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.13. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 38.01% and a negative net margin of 6.58%. Analysts predict that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

DK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on Delek US from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Tudor Pickering raised Delek US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on Delek US from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Delek US from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Delek US from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.21.

In related news, CAO Nilah Staskus sold 1,143 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total value of $27,031.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

Read More: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.