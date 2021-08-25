Dupont Capital Management Corp Purchases New Stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. RK Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 1st quarter valued at $10,216,000. Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 1st quarter valued at $18,893,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 1st quarter valued at $3,889,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 355.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 352,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,507,000 after buying an additional 274,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 60,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after buying an additional 3,224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Michael P. Mullican sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total transaction of $2,126,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,001 shares in the company, valued at $4,337,082.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 10,100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total value of $386,830,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,258,614 shares of company stock worth $393,410,122 over the last ninety days. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ASO opened at $39.61 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.05 and a twelve month high of $42.75.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Academy Sports and Outdoors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.11.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

