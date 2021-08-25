Dupont Capital Management Corp Raises Holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 271.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,205 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in NiSource were worth $610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NiSource in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NiSource in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of NiSource in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NiSource in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NiSource by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Pablo Vegas sold 5,384 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total value of $132,123.36. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 101,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,484,036.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Donald Eugene Brown sold 19,762 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total value of $507,488.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,938 shares in the company, valued at $3,747,687.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,146 shares of company stock worth $741,852. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NI opened at $25.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.21. The company has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of 48.42, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.33. NiSource Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.09 and a 52 week high of $26.60.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 5.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

NI has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded NiSource from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on NiSource from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $27.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of NiSource in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. NiSource presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

NiSource Profile

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

