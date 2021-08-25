Dusk Network Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $3.77 Million (DUSK)

Dusk Network (CURRENCY:DUSK) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. During the last week, Dusk Network has traded up 10.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Dusk Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000326 BTC on major exchanges. Dusk Network has a total market cap of $58.18 million and $3.77 million worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002078 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.89 or 0.00053795 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003037 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00014447 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002078 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.32 or 0.00052619 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $371.98 or 0.00772907 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.20 or 0.00098074 BTC.

Dusk Network Profile

Dusk Network is a coin. Its genesis date was December 11th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 370,663,706 coins. The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dusk Network is www.dusk.network . Dusk Network’s official message board is medium.com/dusk-network . Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The DUSK Network is a decentralized infrastructure that enables fast, anonymous bi-directional transmission of data among equipotent peers, paid for by a privacy-oriented cryptocurrency: DUSK. DUSK Network was conceived to be the first unrestricted and fully distributed communication network that does not compromise high data-rate transmission capabilities with the security and anonymity of its peers. “

Dusk Network Coin Trading

