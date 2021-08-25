DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.800-$0.840 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.850. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.08 billion-$4.13 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.13 billion.DXC Technology also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.450-$3.650 EPS.

NYSE DXC traded up $0.50 on Wednesday, reaching $37.21. 1,185,570 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,620,294. DXC Technology has a 12 month low of $15.64 and a 12 month high of $44.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.26. The firm has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.46.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. DXC Technology had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DXC. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DXC Technology has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.08.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 1,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.83 per share, with a total value of $49,803.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 1,820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.20 per share, with a total value of $74,984.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 20,804 shares of company stock valued at $814,217 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

