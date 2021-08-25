Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eagle Bancorp operates as a holding company for American Federal Savings Bank that provides retail banking services in the south central portion of Montana. The company offers various deposit and loan products and services. The Bank is a federally chartered savings bank, engaging in typical banking activities: acquiring deposits from local markets and investing in loans and investment securities. Eagle Bancorp also offers real estate construction loans; consumer loans comprising auto loans, RV loans, boat loans, personal loans and credit lines, and deposit account loans; and commercial loans. Headquartered in Helena, Montana, the Company’s mission is to efficiently increase value for its customers, shareholders, employees and communities. “

Get Eagle Bancorp Montana alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EBMT opened at $22.46 on Monday. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a twelve month low of $16.55 and a twelve month high of $26.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.63. The company has a market capitalization of $152.21 million, a P/E ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.37). Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 19.34%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 49.7% in the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 277,050 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,738,000 after purchasing an additional 91,968 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 6.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 88,419 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 5,654 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 63,541 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 175.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,331 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 12,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 118.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 21,952 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 11,893 shares in the last quarter. 46.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of loan and deposit services. It focuses on residential mortgage loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, commercial business loans, agricultural loans, and second mortgage and home equity loan products. The company was founded on October 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Helena, MT.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eagle Bancorp Montana (EBMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Montana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp Montana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.