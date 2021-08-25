Edenbrook Capital, Llc Acquires 20,000 Shares of PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) Stock

PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.58 per share, for a total transaction of $51,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Edenbrook Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 19th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 20,723 shares of PHX Minerals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.52 per share, for a total transaction of $52,221.96.

On Monday, August 16th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 64,111 shares of PHX Minerals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.69 per share, for a total transaction of $172,458.59.

On Friday, August 13th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 59,000 shares of PHX Minerals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.84 per share, with a total value of $167,560.00.

On Monday, August 9th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 7,310 shares of PHX Minerals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.90 per share, with a total value of $21,199.00.

On Friday, August 6th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 77,065 shares of PHX Minerals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $231,195.00.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 4,316 shares of PHX Minerals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.85 per share, with a total value of $12,300.60.

Shares of PHX opened at $2.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $80.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.65 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. PHX Minerals Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.36 and a 52 week high of $4.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. PHX Minerals’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Edenbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in PHX Minerals by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,425,767 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,793 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in PHX Minerals by 113.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,150,402 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,280,000 after purchasing an additional 611,151 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in PHX Minerals by 282.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 401,649 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 296,694 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PHX Minerals by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 209,182 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 79,129 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in PHX Minerals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Institutional investors own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PHX shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on PHX Minerals in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PHX Minerals in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on PHX Minerals in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.93.

PHX Minerals Company Profile

PHX Minerals Inc operates as a natural gas and oil mineral company in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It owns approximately 253,000 net mineral acres principally located in Oklahoma, North Dakota, Texas, New Mexico, and Arkansas. As of September 30, 2020, it had proved reserves of 57.7 Bcfe.

