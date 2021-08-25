Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $522.13 Million

Analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) will post sales of $522.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Edgewell Personal Care’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $517.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $526.90 million. Edgewell Personal Care posted sales of $488.80 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care will report full year sales of $2.06 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Edgewell Personal Care.

Get Edgewell Personal Care alerts:

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $573.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.56 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

NYSE EPC traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $43.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 291,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,567. Edgewell Personal Care has a twelve month low of $25.50 and a twelve month high of $46.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is presently 21.98%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. South Dakota Investment Council increased its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 97,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,877,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 12,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 17,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Featured Story: What is the market perform rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Edgewell Personal Care (EPC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.