Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($0.67)-($0.57) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of ($0.52). The company issued revenue guidance of $808-814 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $789.21 million.Elastic also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.670-$-0.570 EPS.

ESTC stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $157.93. 1,211,583 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 934,138. The company has a market cap of $14.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.71 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.64. Elastic has a 1-year low of $94.03 and a 1-year high of $176.49.

Get Elastic alerts:

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $177.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.87 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 21.27% and a negative return on equity of 23.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on ESTC shares. raised their target price on shares of Elastic from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Elastic in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set a buy rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Elastic from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Elastic from $183.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Summit Insights began coverage on shares of Elastic in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. They set a buy rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $170.52.

In other Elastic news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.45, for a total transaction of $112,098.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,840,231.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Shay Banon sold 3,132 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.45, for a total value of $417,965.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,470,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,330,307.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,414 shares of company stock valued at $1,629,941 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

About Elastic

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.