Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) Given “Buy” Rating at Colliers Securities

Colliers Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $21.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Electromed from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.
Shares of ELMD stock opened at $12.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.83 million, a P/E ratio of 32.81, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.91. Electromed has a 12 month low of $8.10 and a 12 month high of $15.49.
About Electromed
Electromed, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical equipment. It offers smartvest, and airways clearance system to patients with compromised pulmonary function. The firm focuses on building market awareness, and acceptance of its products and services with physicians, clinicians, patients, and third-party payers.
