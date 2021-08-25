Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) Given “Buy” Rating at Colliers Securities

Colliers Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $21.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Electromed from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Get Electromed alerts:

Shares of ELMD stock opened at $12.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.83 million, a P/E ratio of 32.81, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.91. Electromed has a 12 month low of $8.10 and a 12 month high of $15.49.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Electromed by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,899 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,621 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its position in shares of Electromed by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 95,318 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 33,877 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electromed during the first quarter worth $527,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Electromed by 86.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 46,086 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 21,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new position in Electromed in the first quarter valued at $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.68% of the company’s stock.

About Electromed

Electromed, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical equipment. It offers smartvest, and airways clearance system to patients with compromised pulmonary function. The firm focuses on building market awareness, and acceptance of its products and services with physicians, clinicians, patients, and third-party payers.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Electromed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electromed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.