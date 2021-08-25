Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) issued its earnings results on Monday. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Electromed had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 9.86%. Electromed updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of ELMD traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.44. The stock had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,939. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.91. Electromed has a twelve month low of $8.10 and a twelve month high of $15.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.63.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Electromed stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Electromed, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) by 322.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,177 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,242 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.53% of Electromed worth $522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Electromed in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Electromed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Electromed Company Profile

Electromed, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical equipment. It offers smartvest, and airways clearance system to patients with compromised pulmonary function. The firm focuses on building market awareness, and acceptance of its products and services with physicians, clinicians, patients, and third-party payers.

