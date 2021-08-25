Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.400-$6.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.380. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.40 billion-$7.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.39 billion.Electronic Arts also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $1.100-$1.100 EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Electronic Arts in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a neutral rating and a $151.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark raised their target price on Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities raised their target price on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $162.85.

NASDAQ:EA traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $141.37. 10,296 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,343,262. Electronic Arts has a 12-month low of $110.15 and a 12-month high of $150.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $141.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $40.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.45 and a beta of 0.89.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The game software company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 11.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Electronic Arts will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 14.98%.

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.66, for a total value of $117,328.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Laura Miele sold 785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total value of $112,192.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,032 shares in the company, valued at $5,149,693.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 122,630 shares of company stock worth $17,535,520 in the last 90 days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

