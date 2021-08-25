Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $247.47.

Several research firms have commented on LLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $227.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $262.77 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $244.05. The stock has a market cap of $252.00 billion, a PE ratio of 39.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.26. Eli Lilly and has a 1 year low of $129.21 and a 1 year high of $275.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 119.12% and a net margin of 22.71%. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, May 3rd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.88%.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.08, for a total value of $838,684.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,284,132 shares of company stock valued at $313,806,792. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 116.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,155,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,886,278,000 after purchasing an additional 14,060,388 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the second quarter valued at about $1,008,577,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 189.5% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,440,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,326,000 after acquiring an additional 3,561,294 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 3.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,927,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,984,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter valued at about $240,526,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

Further Reading: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.