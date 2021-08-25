Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Acquired by VeraBank N.A.

VeraBank N.A. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,458 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. VeraBank N.A.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 392,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,981,000 after purchasing an additional 16,627 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 499,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,647,000 after purchasing an additional 39,229 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter valued at about $499,000. Finally, Nwam LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 3,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 75.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LLY. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $244.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Eli Lilly and currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.47.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.08, for a total value of $838,684.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,284,132 shares of company stock valued at $313,806,792. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded up $1.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $263.87. 2,388,473 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,617,742. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.15. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $129.21 and a 12-month high of $275.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $244.05.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 119.12% and a net margin of 22.71%. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

