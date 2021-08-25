Emles Federal Contractors ETF (BATS:FEDX) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Emles Federal Contractors ETF (BATS:FEDX)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $28.87. Emles Federal Contractors ETF shares last traded at $28.87, with a volume of 807 shares changing hands.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.42.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Emles Federal Contractors ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emles Federal Contractors ETF (BATS:FEDX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

