Empire Life Investments Inc. Grows Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Empire Life Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $6,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oak Harvest Investment Services lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.6% in the second quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 43,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,682,000 after acquiring an additional 3,428 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 38,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,684,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 51.7% during the first quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 24,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after buying an additional 8,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 157,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,093,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VIG traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, hitting $162.26. 792,384 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,360,029. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $157.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $124.14 and a twelve month high of $163.16.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

