Empire Life Investments Inc. Has $10.89 Million Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Empire Life Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 130,506 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,914 shares during the quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $10,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in EOG Resources by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,216 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 227,555 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $16,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 340,948 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $24,727,000 after purchasing an additional 11,166 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 262.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 48,319 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,505,000 after purchasing an additional 34,979 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,509,000. 83.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EOG shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on EOG Resources from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Johnson Rice downgraded EOG Resources from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on EOG Resources from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.10.

EOG Resources stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.73. 2,349,078 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,551,993. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.22 and a 52 week high of $87.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $40.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.97.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.19. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 275.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 8,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $740,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,562,725. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

