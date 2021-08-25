Empire Life Investments Inc. Increases Position in Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR)

Empire Life Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 382,683 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,659 shares during the period. Empire Life Investments Inc. owned about 0.53% of Maxar Technologies worth $15,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAXR. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,983,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,932 shares in the last quarter. Corriente Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Corriente Advisors LLC now owns 2,650,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,223,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 2,040,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,226,000 after buying an additional 485,955 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,634,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,267,000 after buying an additional 55,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Maxar Technologies by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,543,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,376,000 after acquiring an additional 102,572 shares in the last quarter. 72.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAXR traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $30.42. 719,981 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,422,440. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.05 and a fifty-two week high of $58.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,053.00 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.97.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.95 million. Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 0.34%. Maxar Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2.07%.

In other Maxar Technologies news, SVP Jeff Robertson III sold 17,409 shares of Maxar Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $696,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Leon Anthony Frazier sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MAXR. Bank of America initiated coverage on Maxar Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Maxar Technologies from $47.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Maxar Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.64.

About Maxar Technologies

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

