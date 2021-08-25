Empire Life Investments Inc. Reduces Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Empire Life Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 22.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 58,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,500 shares during the period. Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $4,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,717,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,411,000 after acquiring an additional 52,972 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $116,408,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $120,666,000. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,557,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,282,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,738,000 after buying an additional 83,117 shares during the last quarter.

BATS USMV traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $77.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,914,101 shares. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.40. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45.

