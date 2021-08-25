Empowered Funds LLC Invests $1.76 Million in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 26,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,763,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 410.8% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the first quarter worth $36,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the first quarter worth $38,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 156.6% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DAR shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Darling Ingredients currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

Shares of DAR traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $74.60. 7,521 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,349,116. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.83. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.45 and a 52 week high of $79.65. The stock has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 1.05.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.35. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total transaction of $5,326,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 652,773 shares in the company, valued at $49,669,497.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John F. Sterling sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total transaction of $765,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 275,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,094,036.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

Featured Story: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.