Empowered Funds LLC Purchases Shares of 19,033 Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 19,033 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,724,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Quanta Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Quanta Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 229.4% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 448 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Quanta Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. 82.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PWR traded up $2.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $101.07. 10,532 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,084,820. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.75. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.53 and a 12-month high of $101.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.15.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 4.64%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is currently 7.23%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Quanta Services from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Quanta Services from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Cowen upped their target price on Quanta Services from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Quanta Services from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.73.

In other Quanta Services news, Director John Michal Conaway sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total value of $313,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $647,232.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

